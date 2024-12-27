China sanctions 7 companies over US military assistance to Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government has placed sanctions on seven companies in response to recent U.S. announcements of military sales and aid to Taiwan, the self-governing island that China claims as part of its territory. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Friday that the sanctions also come in response to the recent approval of the U.S. government’s annual defense spending bill, which the ministry said “includes multiple negative sections on China.” China objects to American military assistance for Taiwan and often imposes sanctions on related companies after a sale or aid package is announced. Any assets the companies have in China will be frozen, and organizations and individuals in China are prohibited from engaging in any activity with them.

