An Israeli airstrike near the Syrian capital kills 11, war monitor says

BEIRUT (AP) — A war monitor in Syria says an Israeli airstrike in the outskirts of Damascus has killed at least 11 people as Israel continues to target Syrian weapons and military infrastructure even after the ouster of former President Bashar Assad. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Sunday’s airstrike targeted a weapons depot that belonged to Assad’s forces near the industrial town of Adra, northeast of the capital. The Israeli military did not comment on the airstrike. Syrian Islamists who ousted Assad in a lightning offensive in early December have demanded that Israel cease its airstrikes.

