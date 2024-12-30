Skip to Content
Remember the F.A.S.T. acronym to identify a stroke

By
New
Published 8:43 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Strokes are a leading cause of death and disability in the United States.

Recognizing symptoms early, and calling 9-1-1 quickly, can save lives.

Strokes occur when changes in blood flow prevent oxygen from reaching the brain.

Remember the acronym F.A.S.T. to track symptoms of a stroke: look for someone's face drooping, one arm drifting downward when raising both hands, speech slurred or strange and time - call 9-1-1 as soon as possible if you see the symptoms.

Other symptoms may include numbness or weakness in the face, arms or legs, sudden confusion, dizziness or difficulty seeing or walking.

Paul Schulz

