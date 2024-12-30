Remember the F.A.S.T. acronym to identify a stroke

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Strokes are a leading cause of death and disability in the United States.

Recognizing symptoms early, and calling 9-1-1 quickly, can save lives.

Strokes occur when changes in blood flow prevent oxygen from reaching the brain.

Remember the acronym F.A.S.T. to track symptoms of a stroke: look for someone's face drooping, one arm drifting downward when raising both hands, speech slurred or strange and time - call 9-1-1 as soon as possible if you see the symptoms.

Other symptoms may include numbness or weakness in the face, arms or legs, sudden confusion, dizziness or difficulty seeing or walking.