Snow day for New Mexico State University staff

EL PASO, Texas and LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Snow hit the Borderland today but not all areas were able to see a Winter wonderland. ABC-7's crew captured footage from Fabens to Las Cruces.

Fabens had a snow day early this morning and a delay for schools, but by noon it was all just a memory. There was nothing left but a little ice on an apartment building. However, in Las Cruces it was a different story. There was about an inch of snow and the staff was lucky enough to be dismissed early.

Kelly Jenks, The director of the New Mexico State University Museum said she has never had the opportunity to make a snowman in Las Cruces, well today as her lucky day she along with 2 co-workers and a NMSU graduate took time to build a snowman filled with history from around museum.