El Paso Nonprofit awarded $125k from Chick-fil-A

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- On January 15th, 2025 El Paso nonprofit Brighter Bites was named a 2025 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards grant recipient. They received $125,000 dollars to support their work in the community. Brighter Bites delivers fresh fruits and vegetables to families in need, free of charge, and also provides bilingual nutrition handbooks, tip sheets and recipes that can educate on how to incorporate the produce into meals.

In 2023, Brighter Bites taught over 22K nutritious education lessons and distributed over 8 million pounds of fresh produce. The organization says they will use its $125,000 grant to support program growth and expansion. Chick-fil-A has donated a collective $6 million in grants to a totsl of 56 nonprofits across 40 states, Canada and the United Kingdom.