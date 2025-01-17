Supreme Court says TikTok can be banned in the US, leaving its future in limbo

CNN) — The Supreme Court ruled Friday that a controversial ban on TikTok may take effect this weekend, rejecting an appeal from the popular app’s owners that claimed the ban violated the First Amendment.

The court handed down an unsigned opinion and there were no noted dissents.

The decision, which followed warnings from the Biden administration that the app posed a “grave” national security threat because of its ties to China, will allow the ban to start Sunday – though it remains unclear whether the app’s 170 million American users will notice any change at all.

CNN’s Clare Duffy contributed to this report.

This story is breaking and will be updated.