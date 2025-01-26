El Paso has the highest average gas price in the state of Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- According to AAA, gas prices in El Paso were higher than the state average this past week. The state average is $2.74 with some cities like Witcha Falls paying $2.61.

However, here in the Sun City the average price for gas is $2.96. Nationally the average $3.13 which is up 5 cents compared to this time last week. According the AAA, data indicates fluctuating crude oil prices over the past week could influence future gas prices.

AAA offers more tips to save money:

1. CREDIT CARD PERKS

Many credit cards have rewards programs that offer cash back, points, or miles on certain purchases. While some offer a flat rate, like 1% or 1.5%, on all purchases, others have bonus categories that offer more rewards. Oftentimes, “gas” is included in those bonus categories. You could earn up to 5% or more rewards using your credit card each time you go to the pump. Check your current card to learn more about your rewards program. Or, if you’re shopping for a new card, look for one that includes gas in the bonus categories with higher rewards rates.

2. GAS STATION LOYALTY PROGRAMS

Some gas stations and grocery stores have loyalty programs that give you discounts at the pump for buying stuff you have to buy anyway. Typically, these are completely free and all you have to do is make purchases as you normally would (on groceries, gas, or convenience store items) and you’ll get a discount per gallon. In some cases, you might have to sign up for the rewards card, but it’s almost always worth it.

3. SHOP AROUND FOR THE BEST PRICES

Sometimes the gas tank light comes on and you just need to stop at the nearest station. But other times, you may be able to plan ahead and use apps like GasBuddy or Waze, which use your local area to find the cheapest gas around. Or, pay particular attention to gas stations you pass each day to see which offer the lowest prices, so you know where to go when you need a fill-up.

4. COMBINE ERRANDS

Stop at the grocery store on your way home from work or run to the post office after you drop the kids at school. Meal prep and make lists before you go shopping to make sure you get everything you need in one trip. The fewer trips you make running errands, the less you’ll pay in gas. Bread Financial

Members can earn cash back on qualifying gas, grocery store, travel, and everyday purchases with the AAA Visa Signature® credit card. Learn More

5. KEEP YOUR TIRES INFLATED

Underinflating can actually hurt your gas mileage. The U.S. Department of Energy says that for every 1 psi missing from your car’s set of tires, you lose 0.1% of your gas mileage. Each PSI lost also means your tires wear 10x faster. By properly inflating your tires, you can improve your gas mileage by 3.3% or more.



6. GET A WAREHOUSE MEMBERSHIP

Bulk-buy stores like Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s offer cheaper gas to their members compared to regular gas stations. While the membership isn’t free, it might be worth it depending on how much you drive. Calculate how much you’d save each time you fill up and how many times you’d have to fill your tank to pay for the membership to see if it makes sense. Or, if you’re already a member, make sure to take advantage of that extra savings.



7. FILL UP ON MONDAYS

Mondays are often the cheapest day of the week to fill up your tank, followed by Fridays. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays are historically the costliest.



8. TURN OFF YOUR CAR WHILE WAITING

If you’re not actually driving your car, turn it off. Those five minutes waiting while you pick up a friend or 15 minutes in the school pickup line can be a big gas waster, because you’re using gas even if you’re not driving anywhere.

9. USE CRUISE CONTROL

If you’re spending a lot of time on the highways, turning on your cruise control can actually save you gas. Cruise control can help you be more fuel-efficient and can save you an average of 7% – 14% on gas thanks to its ability to maintain a continuous speed. Comparatively, constantly accelerating and decelerating on the pedal can eat up more gas faster.



10. BUY REGULAR UNLEADED

Unless your car specifically requires premium gas, you can use regular unleaded. Switching to this is probably the easiest way to save money on gas, and you could save up to $0.50 per gallon or more. Most drivers don’t notice the difference, but before making the change, double-check that using unleaded isn’t going to be a problem for your car. If you’re shopping for a car, remember that premium-only gas will mean a bigger expense.