Socorro ISD hosts 13th annual mother-daughter conference

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For the 13th straight year, the Socorro Independent School District hosted female students in 6-12th grade, as well as their mothers, or other female role models, for a chance to bond and explore a variety of topics.

The conference featured informational sessions about college opportunities, self-defense, the dangers of social media and many other interesting sessions.

Organizers say over 1,000 people participated in this year's event.

"A girl's hero ought to first be her mother," Socorro ISD Director of State and Federal Programs Adam Starke told ABC-7. "Sometimes it's a complex relationship, but it's one that in no way can either of them ever do without."