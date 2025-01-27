Potential cut in FEMA funding worries El Paso Officials

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County relies heavily on FEMA funding to support the sheltering of migrants.

The Trump Administration could change that. The county used to work on a reimbursement basis, where NGOs would pay money and wait for it to come from the government. They changed it recently where they would request money and it would come to spend.

The policy could get reversed back to reimbursement or cut FEMA entirely, which would hurt El Paso.

"Our fear right now is that we have some money left over, but it would not be sufficient, considering all the things that they're talking about," said El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

Samaniego said that a lack of funding would be the hardest thing that he's had to deal with in his 6 years as county judge, citing the difficulty of gathering funds from the general pool that would take away from other quality of life services.

Samaniego also told ABC-7 that he's in contact with U.S Congresswoman Veronica Escobar about the funding, but both he and Escobar believe it's that the Republicans would be leaning in a direction that would give money for sheltering.

"You've got, an administration that wants to deport, you know, how could we possibly be thinking of shelters and that same government providing that money?"

Both Samaniego and Escobar have not heard from the federal government about funding for migrants.

"I haven't heard one single item that says that they would fund us to house, to shelter, to provide transportation and, for immigration, you know, to be able to process like we did for so many years."

ABC-7 was able to obtain a statement from El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino, which reads: