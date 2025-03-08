Measles cases in Lea County rise to 30 cases

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) – The New Mexico Department of Health confirms 1 death and 30 cases of the measles in Lea County since Feb. 9.

According to the NMDOH Scientific Laboratory Division, the patient was an unvaccinated adult from Lea County, and was tested for measles after death with positive results.

This increase in measles case numbers reflect recent cases discovered during investigations of known patients by the NMDOH Scientific Laboratory Division. Many testing positive after patients recovered from the illness, not testing done for diagnosis.

“The large majority of Lea County residents are vaccinated and well-protected even if they come into contact with the virus,” said Dr. Miranda Durham, NMDOH Chief Medical Officer. “Most confirmed measles cases involve people unvaccinated and have occurred over an extended period of time.”

From the total cases, about 26 adults and 4 children under the age of 17 were unvaccinated. Medical experts encourage everyone to take the necessary precautions as the outbreak expands.

The measles vaccine is for a lifetime. According to health officials, one dose of the vaccine is 93% effective, a second dose is 97% effective.

For more information on the measles outbreak in New Mexico, the NMDOH Helpline is at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773) or visit the Measles Guidance Webpage by the NMDOH.