First Multiple Sclerosis Warrior walk in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Community hosted their first MS Warrior Walk Saturday morning. It is in honor of MS Awareness Month.

The walk was held at Memorial Park on North Copia Street in central El Paso.

This event not only raises funds to fight against the disease, but to also spread awareness regarding Multiple Sclerosis and its impact on the borderland.

Multiple Sclerosis is a disease where the immune system attacks the protective covering of nerves, according to the Mayo Clinic. It causes numbness and weakness that leads to patients having difficulty walking. The degenerative disease also affects eyesight and other symptoms. There is no cure.

Participants had the opportunity to help raise money for the organization's outreach programs, learn about the disease, and also share their experiences with other families with members who are suffering from MS.

"Surprisingly there's a lot of people that don't even realize they have MS,'' said Natalie Asencio-Flores, Director of the El Paso MS Community. ''So the more awareness is out there the more people will go out and get checked for those symptoms and become aware of their own body.''

For more information on the Multiple Sclerosis, visit El Paso MS Community.