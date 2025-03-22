The 5th Annual Pete Herrera Memorial Run and Walk on March 23

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The 5th Annual Peter John Herrera Memorial Run is taking place at Ascarate Park in El Paso on March 23. It starts with an opening ceremony at 7:30 a.m. The 5K Race kicks off at 8:00 a.m.

This event honors the ultimate sacrifice done by Deputy Peter John Herrera. The funds gathered from the Run/Walk help with the Deputy Peter John Herrera Scholarship from El Paso County Sheriff’s Foundation.

The first 800 participants get a goody bag and a race shirt. Awards will be given to the first, second and third places in the various categories.

Registration before the event on March 23 On the day of the event one can register for $45. Dogs and strollers are welcome.