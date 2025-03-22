The World Mission Society Church of God hosts blood drive

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The World Mission Society Church of God in partnership with Vitalant is hosting a blood drive Sunday, May 23.

The blood drive will be at the church located at 9210 Dyer St. from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Their goal is to get 150 donations. They are urging area organizations and community members to donate blood and encourage others to donate.

According to the Vitalant website, every 2 seconds somebody in the U.S. needs a blood, platelets, or plasma transfusion. About 30,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the country.

For more information on blood donation visit the Vitalant website.