YWCA hosts Block Party for the El Paso Community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- People in El Paso had the opportunity to experience a day full of fitness, fun, and family-friendly activities at the Joyce Jaynes branch of the YWCA.

It was El Paso del Norte Region, the YWCA Block party, a free event that let visitors explore programs that the community offers at the Joyce Jaynes Branch in central El Paso.

Children, teens and adults were able to enjoy Zumba, gymnastics, and access the weight and pool rooms to get some exercise.

The event organizers say it was an opportunity for visitors to enjoy a day full of healthy activities. Children were able to participate in a variety of STEAM geared activities, while teens tried out the new Connect Program.

"This event is all about bringing our community together to highlight YWCA’s incredible programs and resources available," said Sereka Barlow, Chief Executive Officer. "From fitness to family activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy."

Over 40 community organizations participated in this event, with a prize giveaway of a 1-year free YWCA gym membership and free pool party.