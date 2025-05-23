ABC-7 Xtra: Records show former Franklin football coach reassigned while under investigation for slapping player  

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An ABC-7 investigation shows longtime Franklin High School head football coach Daren Walker was reassigned while being investigated for slapping a player on the back of the head at a fundraising meeting, according to newly obtained records.

The outcome of the investigation prompted Franklin High School Principal Amanda Bowser to recommend the termination of Walker’s contract, records show.

The coach was reassigned from the program on February 26 for a “personnel matter.” Since then, the El Paso Independent School District refused to answer ABC-7's questions about Walker’s employment status, including where he was reassigned to, what his duties were and whether he was being paid.

The records newly obtained by ABC-7 under the Texas Public Information Act reveal Walker was suspended with pay and is set to retire on June 6.

Walker has been the head coach of the Franklin Cougars football team since 2007. He is 160-90 in his 23 years as head football coach in El Paso at both Chapin and Franklin.

Insight into Walker’s removal from the team comes on the heels of a recent ABC-7 investigation that uncovered what was described in an October 2024 investigative report as “inappropriate physical conduct linked to hazing” among teammates on the Franklin High School football team.

According to records, some players indicated there was trash talking and took it as a joke, while others pointed to students being dragged to the “Hog Pit”, their shirts ripped off, or incidents in the locker room showers where students were slapped and ganged up for initiations. One student told ABC-7 he was hazed and sexually harassed.

Records show Walker received a letter of reprimand in November 2024 once school administrators concluded their investigation; however, they decided to re-interview players again about the hazing allegations in mid-February of this year.

Coach accused of inappropriate physical contact with a student & unprofessional conduct

According to the most recent investigative report, a group of students confronted Franklin High School administration on February 18, a week prior to Walker’s reassignment, accusing him of slapping a player on the back of the head at a Vertical Raise fundraising meeting.

The report doesn’t mention the date, time or location of the slap in question.

Franklin High School Principal Amanda Bowser and Assistant Franklin High School Principal Guillermo Ramirez are listed as the investigating administrators, records show.

“The preponderance of the athletes interviewed stated that they either saw this incident or heard this act, providing a clear and vivid account of what they saw or heard,” the investigative report read. “Some stated that when they heard the slap against the back of the student’s head, it was loud enough to cause the room to quiet.”

According to the report, some players described the slap as “excessive, hard and uncalled for,” while others said they did not see or hear it.

In the same investigative report, Walker was also accused of demeaning another football player—asking him to remove his “durag without merit and directing derogatory comment(s) toward the student.”

The district redacted the student information –and other data it deemed sensitive-- under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, known as FERPA.

“Student statements reflect that Coach Walker addressed (FERPA) before team media day in an inappropriate manner,” the report reads. “Students stated that Coach Walker did not approve of (FERPA) and told him something to the effect of (FERPA) while referencing (FERPA).

According to the investigation, statements from athletes from all grades and playing levels were collected between February 21 through February 25, while Walker was interviewed by Assistant Principal Ramirez and an HR employee relations investigator on February 26, the same day school officials confirmed Walker was removed from his head position.

During Walker’s interview, he was asked about the fundraising meeting, the report shows.

“Coach Walker was asked about (FERPA) at which he stated that he does not remember ever (FERPA), but recalls he did have to get their attention,” the investigative report read. “Coach Walker was then asked if he ever laid his hands on (FERPA) at which he responded, ‘not that I know of.’”

When pressed further about the incident, Walker said in the interview, “I don’t recall, I don’t know, I mean I don’t remember doing that on purpose, but I do remember I (unintelligible) had to get their attention.”

Walker was also questioned for allegedly speaking to a player in a derogatory and demeaning way during Media Day in 2024, which is described in the report as team picture day.

“In respects to student (FERPA), he was asked if (FERPA) was wearing something (FERPA) that day,” records stated. “Coach Walker stated that he did recall (FERPA) (FERPA) and Coach Walker stated that he did address (FERPA), but he did not recall exactly what he told him.”

In the interview, records show Walker said, “they do not want them to wear nothing more than school issued uniforms” and it was “football policy” they try to strictly enforce.

Walker told investigators some players may have an arm tattoo, but he said they try to conceal those as much as possible, records show.

“Coach Walker was advised that the team photographs would be reviewed, and he stated that there shouldn’t be anyone wearing anything on their heads to include durag and headbands, along with jewelry,” records show.

According to the investigation, photos from the 2024 Media Day showed otherwise.



“Upon inspection of the JV photograph, it was readily apparent and obvious that (FERPA) the same specific item that Coach Walker prohibited (FERPA) from wearing (FERPA),” records show.

ABC-7 reviewed the photographs on the Franklin High School Football Booster Club’s website.

In the JV photograph, one player is shown wearing a durag on his head. In the other photographs, including the Varsity team photo, players were not wearing anything on their heads.

A durag is described on the Internet as a close-fitted head covering that is tied around the head to protect hair and sometimes help maintain a hairstyle.

Investigation finds coach violated school district polices

“In review of these statements and taking into account the merit, weight and veracity of each statement, the preponderance of evidence supports both allegations; that Coach Daren Walker did (FERPA) (FERPA) for no apparent educational reason and Coach Daren Walker addressed (FERPA) in a derogatory and demeaning manner that also served no educational purpose,” the report read.

Records show the administration found Daren Walker had broken district policy, which included the Educators Code of Ethics—” specifically Professional Ethical Conduct, Practices and Performance, Standards 1.9 and 1.10 and (exhibit 5).”

Standard 1.9. The educator shall not make threats of violence against school district employees, school board members, students, or parents of students.

Standard 1.10. The educator shall be of good moral character and be worthy to instruct or supervise the youth of this state.

Standard 3.2. The educator shall not intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly treat a student or a minor in a manner that adversely affects or endangers the learning, physical health, mental health, or safety of the student or minor.

Standard 3.5. The educator shall not intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly engage in physical mistreatment, neglect or abuse of a student or minor.

As a result of the findings, Franklin High School Principal Amanda Bowser recommended “the proposed termination of term contract for Daren Walker.”

Employment records show Walker is set to retire on June 6. It is unclear if his retirement has anything to do with this investigation.

ABC-7 reached out to Daren Walker and the El Paso Independent School District about this investigation and Walker’s employment status.

In an email response to ABC-7, Walker wrote, “My employment status has not changed since the last time you asked for a comment. I am still an employee of EPISD. All media requests should be referred to the EPISD communications department.”

Walker did not answer our questions about the investigation and its findings, the recommendation made by Franklin High School Principal Amanda Bowser, or his retirement.

EPISD did not get back to us.