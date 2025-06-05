Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs take effect

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- President Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum took effect on Wednesday, a move that could increase prices and costs on electronics, cars and home goods, among other things.

Since the start of President Trump's second term, he has threatened countries with imposing tariffs on various goods, with a focus on steel and aluminum.

First, a 25% tariff was imposed in recent months; now, tariffs on steel and aluminum have risen to 50%.

Mexico has been the U.S.'s main trade and commercial partner in recent years, and this new tariff imposition is creating more concern and uncertainty for the maquiladora industry south of the border.

"In Mexico's case, it's unfair. First, because as we've said several times, Mexico imports more steel and aluminum than it exports. Formally, a tariff is imposed when there's a deficit. For the United States, a deficit means that Mexico will export more than it imports. In our case, we import more steel; it's unfair," said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

President Sheinbaum also said these tariffs might not last due to the USMCA agreement all three nations have for trade and commerce.

"Our responsibility, first, is to protect jobs, Mexican workers, and second, the steel industry. 50 percent tariffs represent a huge impact on the steel and aluminum industry... Mexico has to protect and strengthen itself," President Sheinbaum added. "We do not agree, we do not believe it is fair or sustainable, because it makes everything more expensive, and we hope to reach an agreement."

More updates in later newscasts on the potential impacts on prices and maquiladoras on the border, following the imposition of the 50% tariff.