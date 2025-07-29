Rep. Vasquez tours White Sands Missile Range, discusses aging infrastructure

WHITE SANDS, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Rep. Gabe Vasquez is touring White Sands Missile Range to focus on the aging infrastructure needs. Vasquez voted in favor of the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act out of the House Armed Services Committee, which is now being considered by Congress. The act currently includes $38.5 million for power generation and a microgrid at WSMR under the Energy Resiliency and Conservation Investment Program (ERCIP), among other provisions. Democrat Vasquez represents southern New Mexico in the state's 2nd congressional district.

