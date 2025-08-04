City of Juárez working to prevent the spread of Rickettsiosis on the border

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The City of Juárez, through its Ecology Department, launched a campaign last year to prevent Rickettsiosis due to confirmed cases and even deaths in the border area.

The department's Ecology Director, César Díaz, says the tick emerges from the soil, especially in unclean areas and because of the hot temperatures on the border. However, these ticks need blood to survive, and the primary hosts that support them are stray dogs.

Díaz's department has conducted around 10,881 pest control services across town this year. Every day, they receive between 300 to 400 requests from residents.

"Prevention is basic: cleanliness, responsible pet ownership, regular fumigation, and medical attention if you suspect something is wrong," said Director Díaz.

Some symptoms of Rickettsiosis include headaches, stomachaches, and cold-like symptoms, among others.

"Dogs and stray dogs are a real problem; it's a situation that needs to be addressed, and it needs a different approach," Díaz added.

The City of Juárez has reported 27 confirmed deaths this year due to Rickettsiosis.

Díaz urges all residents on both sides of the border to fumigate their homes and avoid stacking items in rooms, as ticks and fleas can easily hide there.

"It’s very complicated. Not all ticks carry Rickettsiosis, but experts have told us that when ticks lay eggs — which number in the many — if even one of those eggs carries the disease, and since there are thousands of them in each egg, all of them will carry that virus," Díaz also said.

If you are in Juárez and want to contact the Ecology Department for free pest control services, you can register here.

"Dogs can cross even if there is a border wall or no wall at all," Díaz said. "Don't just play along and drink some chamomile tea because the pain will not go away."