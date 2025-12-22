Eastlake basketball player speaks on coach being relieved of duties

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Maskim Lares is a senior on Eastlake High School's boys basketball team. Both him and his mother were disappointed with how the school handled the departure of head coach Matthew Taylor.

"I can't get in my head or can't see another game without him," said Maskim. He said that he's been working with Coach Taylor since he was a freshman. They both came to Eastlake together in 2021 and he sees him as a father figure.

"It's like a bond that you wouldn't be able to break. It was like a best friend that you wouldn't think you'd have a couple years later."

Maskim's mother, Yvette, said that she's had no issues with Coach Taylor. She had two kids before Maskim at Eastlake with Coach Taylor and doesn't understand why it was done.

"I feel like the rug has been pulled out from under them. And yes, they're playing good. They're an awesome team, but they need their coach. They're that good because of him," said Yvette.

According to both Yvette and Maskim, Eastlake principal Gilbert Martinez spoke to the team and the parents about the decision to relieve Taylor of his duties. Neither of them liked the explanation he gave.

"We asked him, 'Did he commit any fireable offenses?' And he said no," said Yvette. "There's a model that our principal has, "together we are better" and I don't feel he stands by that model."

ABC-7 has reached out to SISD for more details, but they said that they cannot comment on personnel matters. ABC-7 has also reached out to Taylor, but have not received a response at this time.

