Thousands of children receive Christmas gifts at “Santa Bombero” event in Juárez

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Thousands of borderland kids left the "Santa Bombero" event with a smile today after local firefighters held the 86th edition of this traditional campaign.

Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, along with other local officials and departments, kicked off the event at 8 a.m. today. Hours before, tens of thousands of families were already lining up to be among the first to receive a Christmas gift for their kids.

“This is a beautiful tradition from Ciudad Juárez that has been carried out without interruption for 86 years, so we must protect and preserve it; it is something that unites the people of Juárez,” Mayor Pérez Cuéllar said.

According to the Juárez Fire Department, approximately 50,000 toys and bicycles were collected to distribute to children, and around 3,500 people attended the event.

Donations were made by the community, local businesses, private donors and the city of Juárez, along with some of its departments.

ABC-7 was at the "Santa Bombero" event today and spoke with some of the children after they received their Christmas gifts