ABC-7 Do Gooder: El Pasoan encourages students to excel in school while navigating her own loss

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Guided by love for her family and a drive to inspire youth, one El Pasoan dedicates herself to motivating, mentoring, and molding students’ futures.

Ruvi Saenz is a program coordinator for communities and schools teaching students at risk of failing. She has been with the Communities in Schools program for 12 years.

"It just brings me much more joy to keep going, to not stop, to keep pushing them, encouraging them, inspiring them", said Ruvi.

In addition Ruvi also devotes her time to the BIC program. That stands for behavioral intervention in the classroom.

"Some of these kids, you know, they have diagnoses. They, can range from, autism to, depression," said Ruvi.

Teaching CIS brings her joy, but the BIC program resonates with her. Her son josh was once a part of it.

"Josh was, 33 years old, but he passed away. It was due to fentanyl laced marijuanna wrappers," said Ruvi.

Leading this program is one way she keeps her son close.

"If he was here. He would have loved that." said Ruvi. "These students, they're misunderstood. You know, these students are very intelligent. I think that is why I'm so, so connected with the bic unit. because these students are teachable. They are not the untouchables. I lived through it, and, my son was a wonderful, wonderful son."

Because of her dedication to uplift students Ruvi Saenz has been named this months ABC-7 Do Gooder and was awarded $1,000 to use toward her charity of choice Communities in schools.

The award was presented by the El Paso community foundation as well as Mendez, Isaac, Joudi PLLC -

"It's important and paramount to recognize people just such as ruby. i mean, ruby does something that, you know, not only brightens El Paso, but it helps foster the future of El Paso," said Oscar Mendez.

"No matter where you come from, no matter who you are, you know, having, the opportunity just to say a few words to a child, it makes it makes a big difference in their lives. You have no idea. You have no idea," said Ruvi.

You can nominate someone who makes a difference in the community like Ruvi Saenz for ABC-7 Do-Gooder. Just follow this link to the submission form on kvia.com.

