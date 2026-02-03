Muttz shares business struggles, decline in customers

Several local businesses have closed their doors in recent months. Now Muttz, a favorite spot for dog-lovers is worried about a similar outcome.

The canine cantina in West El Paso posted on social media sounding the alarm before worst comes to worstM and they have to close down for good.

"It's difficult," says Muttz owner April Mendoza. "And that's why I made the post, because I wanted to say something before it got to the point where I was closing, and I had to make that goodbye post."

Mendoza mentions how the economy has been a big factor in their struggle to maintain the dog park, and also a decline in customers.

"It's tremendous, I don't want to say like an exact number, but it's enough to where I needed to make this post," says Mendoza. "And that is a scary time right now."

Which is no surprise for many other El Paso businesses like Toastique, Matteo's, The Baked Bear and Malolam, who all recently shut down.

Muttz has provided dog-lovers a place to eat, drink and bring their dogs to have fun and socialize.

Not only that, but they've also given back to other businesses by helping the rescue dog community and hosting adoption events.

"I just feel like we try to bring a spotlight to that, and we wouldn't be able to do that if we closed, and we wouldn't be able to do that if we don't have money coming in to help our business," Mendoza explains. "We can't help other businesses here in the community."

The owner says they've spent a lot of money on to keep customers happy during the heat like shade, mist, a water splash-pad for pups — and for the winter they also have heaters.

But they've seen a drop in customers and it's become hard to maintain the park, restaurant and bar, their daily doggy daycare, along with frequent events and their new dog bakery.

"We are spending quite a bit to make ourselves different and please all of our guests, but, we just don't have the volume that we need," she says. "Everybody that comes here loves it... but we need them to come multiple times to keep this place open."

Mendoza says many people have complained about not being able to find Muttz as seen passing by it on I-10, but it's located at 460 Vin Rambla Dr, next to iFly and Topgolf.