Sun Metro to hold moment of silence for one year anniversary of Sun Metro explosion victims

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Sun Metro has announced that the department will hold a moment of silence for the victims of the Sun Metro maintenance facility explosion on Wednesday, February 11, marking the one year anniversary.

Ruben Ibarra and German Garcia were the two victims who died from injuries sustained in the explosion.



Sun Metro Director Anthony Dekeyzer says, “While time has passed, we still grieve the loss. Remembering our transit family members, who left us too soon, brings us strength and peace,”

Dekeyzer also says, “On this day, we also want to thank first responders for the bravery they showed while rushing to provide aid, and to our City leaders and the community for showing us kindness and support as we worked to move forward with the spirit of compassion and unity in the face of adversity.”

Sun Metro is El Paso’s public transportation provider, serving more than five

million riders annually