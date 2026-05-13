Skip to Content
News

Hantavirus found in New Mexico isn’t the same strain from cruise ship outbreak

Blender:File:C:UsersleoDesktop__Daily Uploads5_11_26HantavirusHantavirus.blend
Sketchfab / (CC BY 4.0)
Blender:File:C:UsersleoDesktop__Daily Uploads5_11_26HantavirusHantavirus.blend
By
Published 2:47 PM

SANTA FE -- The New Mexico Department of Health said a hantavirus strain found in the state is different from the strain that started spreading on a cruise ship. On Wednesday, NMDOH said the strain in New Mexico cannot spread between people.

The cruise ship strain comes from the Andes hantavirus in Argentina and Chile, NMDOH said. It added, no New Mexico residents boarded the ship and there's low risk to the public.

The strain found in New Mexico, Sin Nombre hantavirus, spreads through infected rodents. NMDOH this happens when droppings or nests are disturbed and the virus particles become airborne. Again, Sin Nombre doesn't spread from person to person.

NMDOH said there are many strains of hantavirus and about half are known to infect humans. The Andes hantavirus, recognized since the mid-1990s, does not spread easily and requires close contact.

Health officials said you can reduce your risk of contracting Sin Nombre hantavirus with these actions:

  • Air out closed-up buildings like sheds, cabins and abandoned cars before going in.
  • Soak rodent nests and droppings with a disinfectant solution before wiping with paper towels. Use gloves, a mask and solutions like 10% bleach.
  • Do not vacuum or sweep rodent droppings because virus particles can spread into the air and be inhaled.
  • Trap mice and seal your home to prevent them from going in.
  • Keep hay, wood, compost piles and trash as far as you can from your home.

You can find more information on hantavirus here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.