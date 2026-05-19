First West Nile virus case in Texas in 2026 confirmed

(KVIA) -- The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the state's first West Nile virus case in 2026 Tuesday. DSHS said health officials confirmed someone received a West Nile diagnosis in Harris County, which is where Houston is.

Infected mosquitoes transmit West Nile virus when they bite. DSHS said about 80% of people with West Nile never experience symptoms. About 20% will feel West Nile fever, which includes symptoms like fevers, headaches, nausea, aches and fatigue.

Less than 1% of those infected will get West Nile neuroinvasive disease, which causes tremors, disorientation, paralysis and death, DSHS said.

In the last five years, 976 total West Nile cases (including West Nile fever and neuroinvasive) were reported in Texas. DSHS said during that time, 106 people died.

You can prevent West Nile by removing mosquito breeding grounds. DSHS recommends removing water from flowerpots, bucks, pools, dog bowls and gutters to avoid attracting mosquitoes to lay eggs.

Health officials also recommend wearing long-sleeved, loose-fitting clothes when mosquitoes are most active. They also recommend mosquito repellants with DEET or picaridin to prevent bites.

DSHS said there's no vaccine against West Nile virus, but a vaccine for the chikungunya virus is available for travelers.

Health officials said the chikungunya virus cases in Texas mostly come from people traveling to regions like the Caribbean, Central and South America, Africa, Asia and the South Pacific.