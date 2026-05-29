Smoking rates lower, nicotine use rises in New Mexico, according to health officials

SANTA FE (KVIA) -- People in New Mexico are smoking less, but are also vaping more, the New Mexico Department of Health said Friday. Health data shows teenagers are also smoking cigarettes less.

The percentage of adults in New Mexico dropped from 15% in 2022 to 11.7% in 2024, NMDOH said. The percentage of those using e-cigarettes increased from 7.3% to 8.2% in that same time frame.

"New Mexicans have made progress quitting smoking, but it remains a significant public health problem," said Anthony Garcia, Director of NMDOH’s Nicotine Use Prevention and Control office.

Garcia said more people, including youth, are vaping because it's sold as a safer choice compared to cigrarettes.

"E-cigarettes contain toxic chemicals linked to cancer along with brain, cardiovascular, and respiratory harm," Garcia said.

Meanwhile, NMDOH said high schoolers are smoking less cigarettes. From 2019 to 2023, the amount of high schoolers smoking cigarettes dropped from 8.3% to 3.3%, according to data.

In the same time frame, high school e-cigarette use dropped from 33.4% to 18.8%, the health department said.

Middle school e-cigarette use dropped from 15.1% to a record low of 10.4% as well, health officials said.

NMDOH said teens and young adults ages 13-26 can get free help to quit vaping at LiveVapeFreeNM.com.

Other can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or 1-855-DEJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569) for resources to quit nicotine. NMDOH said the services are free.