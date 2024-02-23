El Paso man pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Christopher Paul Maya pleaded guilty to the April 2023 murder of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Michelle Morales-Nakaza.

Maya pleaded guilty to murder, tampering with a human corpse, and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

ABC-7 obtained court documents that say Christopher Maya shot Morales-Nakaza three times because he suspected that she had taken his wallet as they slept in a car. She had been shot at least once in the head, according to police.

People who knew the couple described the relationship as “toxic.” They explained the pair had been together for several years and Maya had threatened to kill her in the past.

Maya allegedly confessed to killing Morales-Nakaza to some friends and they reported his alleged confession to police. A witness told detectives that Maya was excited when he gave graphic details about what Morales-Nakaza’s body looked like after he shot her.

Maya was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Walmart on Woodrow Bean a few days after police found Morales-Nakaza's body in the Red Sands area. She had been reported missing on March 31, 2023.