Erika Gaytan’s murderer loses appeal to overturn conviction

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ricardo Marquez, the man convicted of murdering Erika Gaytan in 2019, has lost his appeal to overturn his conviction.

In court documents newly-obtained by ABC-7, officials state their final conclusion to uphold the trial court ruling and the jury's verdict. "There was no error in the judgement," the documents, dated February 29, 2024, state.

Marquez was convicted in June 2022. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison in August 2022.

Gaytan was reported missing in 2019 after she went on a date with Marquez. She reportedly went to his house after their date. Marquez was the last person to find her alive. In court, prosecutors claimed that Marquez drove to Red Sands and allegedly left Gaytan's body there after the murder. Her body was never found.