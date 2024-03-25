Car rolls over on Sunland Park bridge

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunland Park Fire responded to a rollover crash on the Sunland Park Drive bridge over the Rio Grande River early Monday morning.

The department says no injuries were reported.

