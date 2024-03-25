Car rolls over on Sunland Park bridge
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunland Park Fire responded to a rollover crash on the Sunland Park Drive bridge over the Rio Grande River early Monday morning.
The department says no injuries were reported.
@SunlandParkFire responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on the Sunland Park Dr. bridge over the Rio Grande River.— SunlandParkFire (@SunlandParkFire) March 25, 2024
No injuries reported.
Time out: 0316 am pic.twitter.com/wnGYHDe5qk
ABC-7 is working to learn more.