El Paso man arrested in Rock City Bar & Grill murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police just arrested 26-year-old Devonte Lamar Minter for the alleged murder of 37-year-old Mario Daniel Avalos at Rock City Bar & Grill in March.

El Paso Police say that Minter shot four people: Avalos, 28-year-old Ariel De Asha Brown, 28-year-old Rashad Dantron Allen, and 20-year-old Giuliani Martin. Avalos died of his injuries at the hospital after the shooting, while the other three victims recovered from their injuries.

MURDER ARREST: Devonte Lamar Minter was arrested and charged with murder for his involvement in a deadly shooting at the Rock City Bar & Grill back on March 16. pic.twitter.com/OnplBHf1Ii — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) July 2, 2024

EPPD's Crimes Against Persons detectives investigated the case. Police have not provided any details on what led them to obtain an arrest warrant for Minter. They worked with the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Forces to locate Minter and take him into custody. They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Center on a murder charge. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Police said in March that the shooting happened at the Rock City Bar & Grill.

Avalos' family set up a Gofundme in the wake of the murder.

Avalos' family told ABC-7 in March that he was a father, softball coach, and loving son.