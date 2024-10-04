Two drunk drivers hit El Paso Sheriff deputy patrol units on I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff deputies arrested several drunk drivers early this morning. Deputies were blocking traffic as they investigated a crash on I-10 East near the Eastlake exit when 27-year-old Ramon Aranda drove his car into a patrol unit and a tow truck. The Sheriff's Office says Aranda was intoxicated and deputies arrested him for driving while intoxicated. That happened at 1:52 this morning.

Then at 3:15 this morning, deputies were on the scene of a crash at I-10 East a few miles away from the Eastlake crash when another alleged drunk driver hit another patrol unit, officials say. Deputies arrested 32-year-old Daniel Vasquez and arrested him for driving while intoxicated.

Deputies booked both men into the El Paso County Detention Facility.