Lanes of I-10 West at Vinton closed after crash

2:15 PM
Update (2:21 PM): One lane has reopened. The other lanes remain closed.

Update (2:12 PM): TxDOT says the crash in Anthony, New Mexico caused all lanes of I-10 West to be closed. Clearing time is until further notice, officials with TxDOT say.

TxDOT officials posted a photo of a crash involved in the crash, which had been carrying asphalt material.

VINTON, Texas (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Transportation is warning of a crash closing lanes on I-10 West just north of Vinton.

All lanes are closed right now, officials say. Drivers are asked to reduce speed, obey road signs, watch for emergency personnel and equipment, and use the detour off exit 0 (Vinton Exit).

Delays are expected.

The crash happened at 12:51 PM, according to TxDOT's camera alert system.

