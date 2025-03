LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces fire crews responded to a blaze on Telshor Boulevard early this morning.

The firefighters first received reports of the fire at around 4 AM, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department. They put out the fire, located at a detached shed behind a medical facility on the 1200 block of Telshor, with water.

No one was reported injured, according to LCFD. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.