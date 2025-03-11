Skip to Content
Man charged with stealing lumber

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested Bruno Renteria, 29, and charged him with theft of property.

Deputies suspect Renteria of stealing over 40 pieces of lumber from construction sites on Imagine Drive in Far East El Paso.

Deputies patrolling the area in unmarked cars reported spotting Renteria grabbing lumber from two houses under construction. They stopped Renteria after he left and checked with the home builder, who said Renteria was not an employee and was not authorized to take the lumber.

Deputies booked Renteria into the Downtown Jail on a $1,000 bond.

