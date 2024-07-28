ABC-7 Listens: What is the “Grey Trash Bin Fee”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- How closely do you scrutinize your utility bills?

One fee caught the attention of one ABC-7 viewer, who wrote to the newsroom with a question about our grey trash bins.

Robert said, "Why does the city charge you $19 a month ... for the use of the grey trash bin. Can't you just buy one. That comes at $228 a year."

Sure enough, on the Environmental Services side of the water bill, there is a $19 charge for "1 grey trash bin."

ABC-7 reached out to the city to find out what is behind the fee.

The Environmental Services Department said, due to space limitations on the bill, the fee states "grey bin," but there's much more to that fee than just the bin.

ESD added, "The monthly fee to the resident covers the collection of both trash and recyclables (trucks, fuel, payroll, maintenance) as well as the cost of the landfill operation and the citizen collection stations.

And as for buying your own bin, ESD explained, "These bins are provided by ESD to keep a universal size of the bins that work with our trash/recycling collection fleet. ESD in addition provides maintenance of the bins which include replacement of lids, wheels, and body due to wear and tear."

The city will replace the bin at cost, if it's damaged by residents.

And there is no additional fee to repair the bins due to wear and tear.

Find a collection station near you and review which recyclables are collected on the Environmental Services website.