ABC-7 Listens: Check on veterans on Sept. 22

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Suicide is a major public health concern and a leading cause of death in the U.S., and especially among veterans. Just last year, the Texas Legislature designated Sept. 22 as Veteran Suicide Prevention Day, purposely scheduled to take place during National Suicide Prevention Month.

Ahead of the state day of recognition, the Texas Veterans Commission published a list of warning signs and risk factors. According to the TVC director Dr. Blake Harris, simply asking if someone served is a good way to start.

“By asking ‘Have you or an immediate family member ever served in the military?’, you begin building rapport and understanding," Harris said. "These are critical steps in providing the proper referrals and resources. Asking if someone served may also be a crucial step toward suicide prevention.”

The TVC says to not avoid the issue of suicide.

The following are considered warning signs:

-A loss of interest in activities

-Talking or writing about suicide

-Decreased social interaction

-No self-care or grooming

-Feeling hopeless or worthless

-Putting affairs in order

This month, ABC-7 has been focused on mental health during our 4pm newscasts as part of our Be Mindful initiative. You can find those segments, as well as other helpful information, here.