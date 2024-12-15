ABC-7 Listens: Clearing up a viewer’s confusion over the Sun Bowl festivities

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A major announcement about who will be facing off in the Sun Bowl prompted an email that made ABC-7 double-check our reporting.

On Dec. 8, the Sun Bowl Association announced that the Louisville Cardinals and the Washington Huskies will face off during the 91st Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

The announcement was made with much fanfare, with the Sun Bowl Association holding a news conference accompanied by the title sponsor, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes mascot, Tony the Tiger.

Representatives from other sponsors -- WestStar Bank and Glasheen, Valles, and Inderman Law Firm -- were also on hand.

Shortly after the big announcement, the ABC-7 newsroom received an email from Ray, reading, "Why is El Paso Children’s Museum sponsoring the Sun Bowl half-time …. Should our tax dollars be used for this??"

To clarify for Ray, and everyone else, El Paso's children's museum is named La Nube.

And to clarify further and more importantly, La Nube is not sponsoring the Sun Bowl halftime show.

Not only did ABC-7 scour all of our reporting and found no mention of this, but we also spoke to Bernie Olivas, the president of the Sun Bowl Association, and he said outright that information was not correct.

Perhaps Ray heard an ABC-7 report from a month earlier, on Nov. 7, about the Sun Bowl Association and the International Museum of Art teaming up for the 75th annual Sun Bowl Art Exhibit.

It's on display now through Jan. 19 at 1211 Montana Avenue.

The Sun Bowl game is on Dec. 31.