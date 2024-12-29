ABC-7 Listens: Neighbors still awaiting answers to a body found behind a house

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Residents in El Paso's Lower Valley are hoping to get some answers after a body was found in their neighborhood.

It was in the summer when ABC-7 reported on a police investigation into a woman's body discovered in someone's backyard, in broad daylight.

Our video from near the intersection of Lafayette Drive and Alameda Avenue shows a white sheet covering the woman's remains, which were in a gated yard, and crime scene tape blocking off the area.

In ABC-7's initial report, El Paso police described the woman as being in her 30s, but they didn't release her identity. And they also said her death was "suspicious in nature," but the cause of death was either not known, or not disclosed.

Sometime later, Crystal emailed the ABC-7 newsroom, asking, "Some of my neighbors and (I) are wondering if there is an update on the female body dumped at Lafayette & Carpenter on July 21, 2024. We have not seen anything on the news."

ABC-7 checked in with the El Paso Police Department, asking for an update on the investigation, whether there were any suspects, and if they had identified the victim.

A public affairs officer with EPPD said in an email, "Investigators say the case is still open and is being investigated. We do not have anything releasable at this time."

In the meantime, anyone who observed suspicious activity in the area is asked to call police at (915)-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 566-8477(TIPS).