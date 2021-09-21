Does ‘The Eyes of Texas’ have a racist connotation?

ABC-7 Xtra

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas chapter of the NAACP and a group of students recently filed a federal civil rights complaint against the University of Texas for its continued use of school song “The Eyes of Texas.”

The complaint filed earlier this month with the U.S. Department of Education alleges Black students and faculty are being subjected to a hostile campus environment.

The NAACP and the students want the federal government to withhold money from the university.

ABC-7 General Manager Kevin Lovell took a camera to the Longhorns home football opener to gauge the impact of the song, which you can view in the video player atop this article.