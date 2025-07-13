Former Miner Otis Frazier III signs with professional team in Israel

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former men's basketball forward Otis Frazier III signs with a professional team in Israel, Elitzur Briga Netanya, a team who plays in the Israeli Basketball Premier League.

The squad had a successful 2020-21 run in the National League earning a promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

Frazier started 32 of 34 games with the Miners. He averaged 13.2 ppg, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and shot 44.7% from the field.

He made history by becoming the first Miner on the All-Defensive team since Julian Washburn in 2015.

Frazier will look to join to team in the 2025-26 season.