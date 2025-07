EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's Hailey Delgado, who has become one of the nation's best youth wrestlers, was crowned the U16 105lb Women's Freestyle Champion at the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota on Sunday.

Delgado defeated New York's Gail Sullivan, 7-0.

Delgado helped lead the Eastwood Troopers to a 1-6A Championship title last year.