A look ahead: ABC-7 to partner with El Paso’s Humane Society for 31st annual Telethon!

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This Saturday, ABC-7 is partnering with the Humane Society of El Paso for our 31st annual Telethon! The goal is to help animals of all different shapes and sizes -- and different needs -- finds homes, while simultaneously working to raise money for the society.

The Humane Society of El Paso is the oldest animal rescue service in the area. It is a non-profit organization that provides adoption, medical, and other animal services. It depends entirely on community donations to provide such services to animals in need.

Each year, the society partners with ABC-7 for its biggest fundraiser of the year. The society said the funds are used for its Medical Services Program. The program provides medical treatment to all animals at the society's facilities that need it.

Officials at the society said medical costs average around $400,000 each year.

This year, the society's goal is to raise $125,000 during the Telethon.

The Telethon will take place from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tune into ABC-7 during that time, and call in to make a donation.

The society said you can also make donations online at any time, and you can cast your vote for 'Team Dog' or 'Team Cat' online, or when you call to donate during the Telethon.