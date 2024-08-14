Save lives by volunteering: Inside the Humane Society of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Volunteering at the Humane Society of El Paso is easy. Not only that, but officials said helping the animals there is rewarding.

"I love working with animals. Especially in the shelter environment," said Offsite and Volunteer Coordinator, Braelyn Wong.

"I'm watching these dogs come out of their shell. I get to foster some of them," said Wong. "Every time a dog learns something new, or we see them actually getting closer with someone, it definitely opens your heart up a little bit more. It's like, 'Okay, I can do this forever. This is great."

Wong said while not everyone may be able to work at an animal rescue group like she does, people can still get that experience through volunteering.

The Humane Society has a multi-tiered volunteer program.

Once those interested in volunteering attend a one-hour, in-person orientation, they become 'Whisker Warriors.' This is the first tier of the program, and is more focused on cleaning and other 'nitty-gritty' needs, according to the shelter.

And once volunteers become comfortable enough, and spend enough time as a 'Whisker Warrior,' they can move up the tiers gradually and become more directly involved in caring for the animals.

Officials said the volunteer program not only helps the animals at the Humane Society, but also the staff.