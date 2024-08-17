MUTTS Canine Cantina to host its first ‘Cars & Canines’ event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- MUTTS Canine Cantina will hold its first ever 'Cars & Canines' event on Saturday, August 17.

This is an event that will feature a car show, live music, vendors, a raffle, and drink specials.

MUTTS Canine Cantina is partnering with El Paso Animal Services to have dog adoptions happen on-site during the event.

The event will happen from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at MUTTS Canine Cantina El Paso on 460 Vin Rambla Dr.

All dogs are welcome, but they must be neutered and vaccinated.