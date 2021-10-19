Vegas lawyers: 2 sides to Flavor Flav domestic battery case

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Entertainer Flavor Flav’s attorneys say he will fight a misdemeanor domestic battery charge stemming from a scuffle with his girlfriend at home in suburban Las Vegas. Police and court documents say the 62-year-old former hip-hop and reality TV star whose legal name is William Drayton Jr., was arrested late Oct. 4 by Henderson police. He is accused of grabbing or poking the woman in the face and wresting a phone from her hand. A Henderson police spokeswoman said Tuesday she had no information about whether the alleged victim required medical treatment. Drayton’s public persona with the group Public Enemy included wearing a big clock on a chain around his neck.