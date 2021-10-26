Defense says American charged in Ghosn pay case not involved

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — The defense for former Nissan executive Greg Kelly has argued there is no evidence or motives linking him to alleged under-reporting of his ex-boss Carlos Ghosn’s compensation. Kelly’s chief defense lawyer, Yoichi Kitamura, said in wrapping up the defense’s arguments that Kelly is innocent, and he had no knowledge of the complex calculations over Ghosn’s unpaid remuneration. Kelly has pleaded innocent. At the center of the charges is a 1 billion yen, or $9 million, a year pay cut Ghosn voluntarily took, starting in 2009, when disclosure of big executive salaries became legally required in Japan.