Summer lawsuit trial seen in deadly Florida condo collapse

By CURT ANDERSON

AP Legal Affairs Writer

A Miami judge says a summer trial is likely for lawsuits seeking millions of dollars in damages from the collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium that killed 98 people. Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said at a hearing Wednesday the time frame for a trial to begin would be July or August. The lawsuits filed in the aftermath of the 12-story Champlain Towers South collapse on June 24 in Surfside seek to affix blame and collect money for the victims, family members and property owners. One major lawsuit claims construction of a neighboring tower contributed to the collapse. Its developers deny responsibility.