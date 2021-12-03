Thousands of Air Guard, Reserves don’t meet vaccine deadline

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 11,000 members of the Air National Guard and Reserves did not meet Thursday’s deadline to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and could begin to face consequences if they don’t get the mandated shots or receive an exemption. Air Guard members who report for their monthly drill this weekend will be allowed to participate and will be paid — whether they are vaccinated or not, but those without shots will have the opportunity to get their vaccine when they report to their base, according to Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek.