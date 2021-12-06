Thailand reports ‘likely’ case of omicron

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai health official says that authorities have detected the country’s first suspected case of the new omicron variant but that confirmation is pending further test results. The head of Thailand’s Department of Medical Sciences said on Monday that the “likely” case of the omicron variant had been identified in an American businessman who entered Thailand from Spain. It described test results as showing an over 99% chance of the omicron variant, but that government and private labs were conducting further tests. Thailand recently barred visitors from eight African nations because of the new omicron threat, but its prime minister has said plans to keep opening up the country to tourism will likely continue.