Zuckerberg, Chan to invest up to $3.4B for science advances

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

A spokesperson for the company that runs the philanthropy of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, said the company is investing up to $3.4 billion to advance human health over 10 to 15 years. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, or CZI, announced Tuesday its new effort is aiming to “observe, measure, and analyze any biological process throughout the human body — across spatial scales and in real time.” Jeff MacGregor, a CZI spokesperson, says $500 million will be given to establish an institute at Harvard University that focuses on artificial intelligence. The rest will be invested in different CZI initiatives.